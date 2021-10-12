WATCH: One Of Adrian Delia’s Main Canvassers Gives The Budget A Ten Out Of Ten Rating 

He hailed the budget as one that will positively impact all areas of society, agreeing with the interviewer when she highlighted the upcoming universal free public transport as a positive development.

Borg, known as Ċensu l-Iswed, was interviewed by PL media house ONE about the Budget today, with the clip airing on the TV show Pjazza this evening

Vincent Borg, one of former PN leader’s Adrian Delia’s main canvassers, has broken ranks with the party to publicly praise the 2022 Budget.

“We’ll become the second country in Europe after Luxembourg [to make public transport free for all],” Borg said. “Isn’t that a good thing? You can’t call good things bad.”

Asked to rate the Budget out of ten, he gave it a full ten.

A long-time PN activist, Borg was one of Adrian Delia’s most prominent canvassers during his successful bid to become leader in 2017.

He remained by his leader’s side throughout his rocky tenure and eventual electoral defeat to Bernard Grech, recently joining other supporters of Delia in wearing a ‘Team Adrian Delia’ T-shirt at the PN’s Independence Day celebrations.

Borg’s praise of the Budget is a far cry from Opposition Leader Bernard Grech’s criticism of it as a shortsighted plan which gives people peanuts in benefits and which doesn’t address the serious problem of the FATF greylisting.

What do you make of Ċensu l-Iswed’s comments?