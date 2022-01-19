WATCH: Robert Abela Warns Institutions ‘Must Be Careful Not To Lose Trust’ And Criticises Seizure Of Joseph Muscat’s Daughters’ Phones 

“I saw Joseph Muscat’s reaction to the raid, where he said that he had requested to testify in the magisterial inquiry but was never asked to testify, and where he gave his version on the payments that were reported last November in Times of Malta.”

“The raid was ordered by an inquiring magistrate,” Abela told the press outside Parliament in his first comments on the raid.

Following today’s police raid on Joseph Muscat’s home, Prime Minister Robert Abela has warned the institutions not to lose the trust the government has placed in them.

“This is something the inquiry must establish but my message is this – the government has always given the institutions its full trust and they must naturally be careful not to lose this trust.”

“I saw that Muscat’s daughter’s phones were seized; as a human who used to be a court expert in a number of inquiries, this is hard to understand, but the magistrate has the power to do this and naturally one must use this power solely in the limits of administering of justice.”

“I want to stress this point. We gave the institutions full trust and resources to perform their duty. Naturally, they must use these resources and trust solely for the strict administration of justice and no other aim. I won’t comment in detail because the magisterial inquiry is pending and I have trust in the institutions.”

Abela refused to comment on Muscat’s warning after the raid that he was ready to “make a noise” after two years of relative silence since his resignation as Prime Minister, deflecting the question by taking aim at Opposition Leader Bernard Grech.

“The noise I heard came from the Opposition Leader, who alleged that I had sent the police to Joseph Muscat’s home to humiliate him, which shows how cheap and mediocre he is.”

“Let’s allow the institutions to work but I’ll send a clear message – this country is proud of its institutions, but at all times, they must return this trust by working towards the administration of justice.”

