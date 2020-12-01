د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: There’s Proof Joseph Muscat And I Paid For Holiday At Yorgen Fenech’s Hotel, Justice Minister Insists Without Providing Proof

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis insisted there exists proof that he and Joseph Muscat paid for his stay at a French hotel owned by Yorgen Fenech’s business group, but he refused to specify further or even pledge to publish this proof.

“I assure you that there’s proof that we paid,” a cagey Zammit Lewis told the press this afternoon. “I don’t have receipts from six years ago but I assure you that I always acted ethically and properly, not only in this holiday but in everything I do as a minster.”

Last month, when testifying at the public inquiry looking into Caruana Galizia’s murder, Zammit Lewis said he has receipts for all events he organised at Fenech’s hotels.

Lovin Malta reported last week that Zammit Lewis’ and Muscat’s holiday was partially funded by Fenech, the main suspect in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Zammit Lewis said the trip took place in August 2014, back when he was Tourism Minister, and said answers can be found in his original response to Lovin Malta.

However, this response, which is being reproduced in full below, doesn’t mention whether he or Fenech paid for the hotel.

Last week, the Tumas Group said it’s investigating who had footed the bill for Muscat’s and Zammit Lewis’ holiday at the Évian-Les-Bains hotel

This is Zammit Lewis’ original response

“With reference to your query about a personal holiday which occurred around six years ago, it is clear that the assumptions being made are misleading and incorrect.

The Facts are the following:

– Some six years back, together with my family and with the Muscat family, I was on a holiday break in France. We, the families, travelled back and forth to Malta on scheduled commerical flights.

– Half-way through the holiday, Dr Muscat had to attend to a summit of the European Leaders which had been called after personal arrangements were made and scheduled. I was invited by the Former Prime Minister to accompany him as a member of the Executive. Following this, the Former Prime Minister and I caught flights to and from destination, booked as per standard procedure for Heads of Government and any accompanying persons, as far as I know, these were refunded by the EU as per standard practice. Therefore, no expenses related to our personal travel were borne by taxpayers or by any private individual or company.

Following the summit, both the Former Prime Minister and I met with our families to travel back to Malta on the Commercial flights.

Unlike others, whose cases have been revealed in the past days, I did not phone anyone from the Fenech family to ask for any favours nor did I ask for suggestions about which hotel to stay in and never gave any gifts to the Fenech family in compensation for any freebies.”

What do you make of Edward Zammit Lewis’ response?

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Patients Could Suffer Long Term Lung Damage, Oxford Study Finds

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK