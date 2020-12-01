WATCH: There’s Proof Joseph Muscat And I Paid For Holiday At Yorgen Fenech’s Hotel, Justice Minister Insists Without Providing Proof

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis insisted there exists proof that he and Joseph Muscat paid for his stay at a French hotel owned by Yorgen Fenech’s business group, but he refused to specify further or even pledge to publish this proof. “I assure you that there’s proof that we paid,” a cagey Zammit Lewis told the press this afternoon. “I don’t have receipts from six years ago but I assure you that I always acted ethically and properly, not only in this holiday but in everything I do as a minster.” Last month, when testifying at the public inquiry looking into Caruana Galizia’s murder, Zammit Lewis said he has receipts for all events he organised at Fenech’s hotels.

Lovin Malta reported last week that Zammit Lewis’ and Muscat’s holiday was partially funded by Fenech, the main suspect in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Zammit Lewis said the trip took place in August 2014, back when he was Tourism Minister, and said answers can be found in his original response to Lovin Malta. However, this response, which is being reproduced in full below, doesn’t mention whether he or Fenech paid for the hotel. Last week, the Tumas Group said it’s investigating who had footed the bill for Muscat’s and Zammit Lewis’ holiday at the Évian-Les-Bains hotel