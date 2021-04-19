WATCH: Touching Footage Of Late Julian Spiteri Representing Malta With Poignant Speech Resurfaces

As tributes pour in for a Maltese youth that tragically lost his life over the weekend, an insightful video showing his intellect and passion has resurfaced, giving everyone a reminder why he was so loved.

The video shows Julian Spiteri delivering the opening speech at the Model European Parliament conference on behalf of the Maltese delegation in 2019.

In his speech, he covers a number of key topics, ranging from the beginning of human civilisation to some of the challenges Malta is facing in the modern age.

Spiteri, who lost his life this weekend aged 19, emphasised the importance of collaboration and people coming together to work with each other to overcome obstacles and challenges, noting that the very first human beings ever had to contend with hostility before they adapted and overcame everything.

“Against all odds, the first men and women survived their treacherous surroundings – and they did so through collaboration,” Spiteri said in his speech. “Today, with 7.2 billion people spread across seven continents, human beings acknowledge the need to to keep working together.”

You can watch his speech below: