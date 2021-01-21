With ‘Pastizziposting It-Tieni’ Down Again, Malta’s Meme Community Begins Thousands-Strong Migration To ‘It-Tielet’

Earlier today, admins of the meme group – which is already in its second version Pastizziposting It-Tieni – broke the news to their thousands of followers.

If you know, you know. Pastizziposting, Malta’s biggest Facebook meme group, is down once again weeks after mysteriously and temporarily disappearing. And with fears of this latest suspension being permanent, a great migration to the already-founded back-up group has begun.

Back in October, the original, 30,000-strong meme group was disabled over claims of “explicit sexual content”… only to regain most of those followers in a mere two months in another group.

With days to go until 2021, Pastizziposting It-Tieni disappeared, leaving local meme lovers searching for the Facebook group confused and defeated. A mere 20 minutes later, however, it was back. By this week, there were over 25,000 members in It-Tieni, but admins are afraid this could be the end of the second iteration.

“This is the second time we’re getting booted in less than a month, so this could very well be it for It-Tieni,” an admin told Lovin Malta. “It could be that the group suddenly comes back, but I personally doubt it.”

Now, the many admins and moderators of the meme group are busy diverting faithful followers to the new era of the popular meme page – Pastizziposting It-Tielet.

“We are now taking refuge at Pastizziposting It-Tielet,” the admins explained.

The new back-up group is currently sitting on just over 4,500 members, but with hundreds of requests to join coming in every couple of seconds, it looks like everyone is bracing for the potential new hub for dank memes and edgy social commentary. And judging by the group’s recent track record, if that era doesn’t kick off today, it could still arrive very soon.

“At this rate, we are going to need Malta Pastizziposting Ir-Raba”, one person commented. But while the comment might’ve sounded hyperbolic, the admins aren’t taking any chances.” Yes, I’ve already asked [fellow admin] Ryder to get on it,” Neil replied.

Tag someone who needs to join Pastizziposting It-Tielet