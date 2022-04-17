Malta Weight Loss Survey: What Are You Eating?
Lovin Malta is asking our readers to tell us what they’re eating, ahead of the arrival of renowned weight loss expert Steve Miller, as he aims to squash our problems with obesity.
Malta’s weight-related problems are no secret. They’ve been around for ages and we’re trying to see what the problem is. To do so, we just have to know – what are we eating?
All you need to do is fill in the survey below. All answers will remain anonymous.
Lovin Malta is also looking for families wanting to be a part of the exclusive documentary, which Miller will be leading.
Families who don’t mind being on TV, know their way about the kitchen, are excited to burn off a few pounds, and of course, have a good sense of humour are encouraged to drop us at [email protected] or [email protected]
