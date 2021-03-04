This Online Casino Game Will Have Maltese Bettors Exploring Adventure Trails And Middle Eastern Bazaars
A series of online casino games will have bettors weaving through adventure trails, exploring abandoned gold mines and sifting through bazaars from an ancient Arabian fantasy.
Meridianbet is host to the exhilarating Fire Blaze Jackpots series, fully equipped with unique features that make it one of the funnest online casino games out there right now.
Check out the massive and entertaining list of games and adventures on offer:
Fire Blaze: Blue Wizard, Fire Blaze: Golden Macaque, Fire Blaze: Sky Queen, Fire Blaze: Eternal Lady, Fire Blaze: Dragon Tiger Phoenix Turtle, Fire Blaze: Tsai Shen’s Gift, Fire Blaze: Pharaoh’s Daughter, Fire Blaze: Jinns Moon, Fire Blaze Jackpots Adventure Trail, Mega Fire Blaze Jackpots Legacy Of The Tiger, Fire Blaze: River Empress, Fire Blaze Classics: Pearls Pearls Pearls, Fire Blaze: Sisters Gift, and Fire Blaze Golden: Buccaneers Bells
What makes the Fire Blaze Jackpots series unique is its niche hold and respin mechanism that can trigger one of four juicy jackpots…
… the mini, the minor, the major or the grand jackpot!
And the prizes are as crazy as the games itself, with a grand jackpot going for an incredible two thousand times worth your original stake.
Now that’s a blazin’ deal!
The thrill goes beyond the beautiful bells and whistles that make these games fun and unique.
Each symbol on the fire Blaze Jackpots represents a prize and this remains locked within the feature round.
The more you respin, the higher chance you have of unlocking prize symbols which, in turn, means greater payouts.
If you’re lucky enough, you’ll land on a jackpot star symbol which is a straight guarantee of one of the four jackpots – cha-ching!
Land on all the prize symbols on all reel positions and you’ll win the grand jackpot!
Now that you know the rules, and the fun that comes with it, it’s time to hop onto Meridianbet and try your luck.
