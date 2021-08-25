FlyEase! Nike’s Radically New Hands-Free Sneakers Are Coming To Malta

The world’s first truly accessible sneaker has landed in Malta and the first peek at the Nike Go FlyEase doing its thing is getting us excited about the future of footwear. The iconic swoosh’s first-ever hands-free shoe makes it easy to get in and out, and is specifically designed to make life easier for people with disabilities, a demographic that is too often underrepresented in the sneaker industry. With the Paralympics kicking off today, Hudson is bringing the ingenious design to Malta’s shores with an incredible video showing exactly how the ground-breaking sneaker will transform any athlete’s lifestyle.

Featuring Malta’s very own Paralympic track star Thomas Borg and the Chef De Mission of Malta’s Paralympic Committee Julian Bajada, the video showcases how the Nike Go FlyEase throws limitations to the wind, while keeping in tack the performance and motivation all top athletes need. And guess what? Nike Go FlyEase doesn’t discriminate when it comes to comfort and performance – so whether you’re a person with disabilities or not, these shoes could be perfect for you!

Thomas Borg

First revealed in February, the trainers are the ultimate in convenience: they have a hinge that allows them to bend in half and thus avoids you having to tie any laces. You just step into the shoes and they envelope your feet. The sneakers are, quite simply, the perfect crossroads where comfort and innovation meet! Nike Go FlyEase’s innovative tech doesn’t stop there, with a tensioner ban providing unique flexibility and a plush lightweight cushlon foam make each step on your journey to becoming the best athlete possible smooth. The patent-pending design has a large rubber band that starts at the toe and wraps around the sneaker behind the heel to hold the shoe open and closed, snapping it into either position. A shoe that’s been years in the making, the Nike Go FlyEase also uses a lightweight fabric in the upper part of the shoe creating an airy, comfortable feel. Better yet, by using no-sew overlays, the visionary sneaker gives durability, structure, and stability to those feet on the go!

Julian Bajada

With its visionary tech, Nike Go FlyEase is simply reimagining movement, creating an accessible and empowering design that anyone can enjoy – whether you’re a Paralympian, a casual runner, or just getting started. But don’t just take our word for it. The Nike Go FlyEase is making waves across the globe with Paralympians and some major celebrity names lending their support for the ground-breaking sneaker.

Champion Paralympic fencer Bebe Vio describes Nike’s first hands-free shoe, the Nike Go FlyEase, best: “With the Nike Go FlyEase, I just need to put my feet in and jump on it. The shoes are a new kind of technology, not only for adaptive athletes but for everyone’s real life.” Jimmy Fallon, the late-night talk show supremo, is also giddy about the project. As someone who hated tying their shoelaces, he wondered how persons with disabilities deal with that reality. Fallon even set up a meeting with Nike to propose the idea, only to find out that the iconic sneaker company had already been working on the project for years! And it’s clear to see that all that research and development has paid off, with its eye-catching design only taking a backseat to the brain-melting tech on display!

Throughout its history, Nike has been focused on making people run faster and look cool while doing it. It’s been creating shoes that help people break world records. Now, Nike has quietly reinvented how we wear shoes entirely. You can pick up the Nike GoFly Ease from Hudson’s Nike store at The Point in Sliema!