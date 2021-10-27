Planning Authority’s Fines For Illegal Works Are Ineffective And Way Too Affordable

Malta’s environment is often falling victim to illegal works, and it seems that part of the reason for this is that authorities lack effective means of enforcing the law.

Just last week, construction magnate Joseph Portelli continued illegal excavation works in Qala even after he was faced with a warning notice, and then yesterday said that “he will gladly pay a fine”.

A look through the legislation in place for such issues reveals that continued illegalities within an ODZ or protected zone are not even fined for the first 16 days after the issuing of an enforcement notice.

This also applies to excavations taking place within an area of archeological importance, as well as the demolition of historic buildings.

Following the 16 day period, one is only fined €10 per day, until the first 50 days pass, where then the contravener begins to be fined €20 daily until the 181st day.

From the 181st day onwards, illegal works garner a fine of €40 daily, which then turns to €50 after 366 days are exceeded.

In the case of multiple illegalities on the same site when an enforcement notice is issued, the highest rate would be imposed, which appears to be that of €50 daily.