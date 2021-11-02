12-Year-Old Maltese Dancer And Actress Rocks Episode Of Sci-Fi Series Foundation
A young, up-and-coming Maltese dancer and actress, features in the opening of the fifth episode of Apple TV’s science fiction series Foundation.
At just 12 years old, Teyarnie Galea has been dancing a large part of her life.
As a dancer at Elmhurst YD in Birmingham and having starred in the Ballet Flamenco Jazz Acro musical theatre in Australia, her career has already gone international – and it doesn’t end there.
Besides having a passion for dancing, Teyarnie is already an impressive actress, having starred in 2018 film Styx and 2019 British drama Beats.
Her latest feature is as a young Gaal Dornick at the age of nine in the popular sci-fi series Foundation – and she rocked it. After filming delays due to COVID-19, the series aired in September this year.
Teyarnie can be seen on screen in the series’ water planet, about which Lovin Malta spoke to in-depth with showrunner David Goyer.
Foundation is based on the same-titled sci-fi novel by Isaac Asimov published in the 1950s, chronicling a band of exiles who find out the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.
And even Malta’s Jerma Palace Hotel featured as a fitting alien backdrop in the series. But while the abandoned hotel is facing a major renovation, Teyarnie is just at the start of her career.
The young star is set to feature in the upcoming film The Last Voyage of Demeter, in which you’ll be able to see her on-screen in 2023.
Have you seen Foundation yet?