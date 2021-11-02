12-Year-Old Maltese Dancer And Actress Rocks Episode Of Sci-Fi Series Foundation

A young, up-and-coming Maltese dancer and actress, features in the opening of the fifth episode of Apple TV’s science fiction series Foundation.

At just 12 years old, Teyarnie Galea has been dancing a large part of her life.

As a dancer at Elmhurst YD in Birmingham and having starred in the Ballet Flamenco Jazz Acro musical theatre in Australia, her career has already gone international – and it doesn’t end there.

Besides having a passion for dancing, Teyarnie is already an impressive actress, having starred in 2018 film Styx and 2019 British drama Beats.