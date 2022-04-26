Attention Cinema Lovers: Malta’s Very Own Critically Acclaimed Film, Luzzu, To Be Screened At Spazju Kreattiv

Malta’s very own award-winning film, Luzzu, will be screened for a few days next month at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The film will be screened on seven dates in the afternoon and evening throughout mid to the end of May at the cost of just €7 or €6 if you are a member of the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema Club.

You can view the different showtimes, as well as buy your tickets, on the Spazju Kreattiv website or on the Facebook event page.