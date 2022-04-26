Attention Cinema Lovers: Malta’s Very Own Critically Acclaimed Film, Luzzu, To Be Screened At Spazju Kreattiv
Malta’s very own award-winning film, Luzzu, will be screened for a few days next month at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.
The film will be screened on seven dates in the afternoon and evening throughout mid to the end of May at the cost of just €7 or €6 if you are a member of the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema Club.
You can view the different showtimes, as well as buy your tickets, on the Spazju Kreattiv website or on the Facebook event page.
Luzzu is a groundbreaking film which brilliantly explores the lives of local fishermen and Maltese identity.
It depicts the homegrown tale of two real fishermen as they come to terms with the hardships of their industry in the modern age, turning towards an illegal black market to care for their family and livelihood.
The film was selected as Malta’s submission for ‘Best International Feature Film’ at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars.
It also earned much praise and rave reviews as the first Maltese film to ever premiere at the prestigious Sundance Festival in 2021, with Jesmark Scicluna, a real Maltese fisherman, winning Special Jury Award for his role in the film.
The Maltese director behind the project, Alex Camilleri, also received recognition for his work when he received the ‘Someone To Watch Award’ at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards, an annual show dedicated to independent filmmakers.
The screenings will be taking place as follows:
- 19th May at 8.30pm
- 21st May at 4pm
- 22nd May at 8.30pm
- 27th May at 6pm
- 28th May at 8.30pm
- 29th May at 6.30pm
- 31st May at 7.30pm
