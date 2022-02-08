‘Improving The Service And Minimising The Consequences’: PM Robert Abela Inaugurates Ħas-Saptan National Distribution Centre

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Minister for Energy, Enterprise, and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli inaugurated the Ħas-Saptan National Distribution Centre on Tuesday.

The project sees fuel storage moved from Birżebbuġa to the newly inaugurated Distribution Centre.

Prime Minister Robert Abela addressed the event, stating that the plant will continue to provide for services of energy to the country, services which the nation cannot do without, while mitigating the negative impact that often comes with such a service.

A dream made possible by way of the state-of-the-art plant.

“We must work with higher and newer standards. While working and improving our economic policy and growing the economy, we must invest more in quality of life, and this is the main aim of this government.”

“This government did not ignore the calls of suffering communities. Together, we addressed them.”