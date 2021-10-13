Pedestrianised Sant’ Anna Street In Floriana Could Soon Be A Reality After Budget Calls For Feasibility Study

A feasibility study into pedestrianising Sant’ Anna street will be launched, according to Malta’s Budget for 2022. Not much detail was given on what the project could be like. However, the study is the first real indication that it could become a reality. This comes after a group of architects proposed the complete pedestrianisation of the area which will give a green face life to Floriana, where traffic heading to Valletta would remain hidden in the underground tunnel below.

The project envisions a complete pedestrianisation and beautification of the road, with traffic to Valletta passing through an underground tunnel. It was pulled back into the public discussion after plans to revitalise Paris’ Champs D’Élysée in a similar fashion got international attention. Directed by four young architects from DHI Periti, Ian Camillieri Cassar, Anna Gallo, Bernard Vella and Adam Brincat, it was primarily proposed back in 2014. “To create an effective public space, you have to look at it holistically. It has to be a continual use of design and it has to be functional.” “With Floriana, for example, the idea would be to create a beautiful entrance leading up to the Capital City, and even creating a lift from Valletta Seafront, so tourists hailing from cruise-ships can reach Floriana’s new spaces easily.” Ian Camilleri Cassar, one of the architects expressed.

all photo-montages undertaken by Albert Favaro