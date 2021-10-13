Pedestrianised Sant’ Anna Street In Floriana Could Soon Be A Reality After Budget Calls For Feasibility Study
A feasibility study into pedestrianising Sant’ Anna street will be launched, according to Malta’s Budget for 2022.
Not much detail was given on what the project could be like. However, the study is the first real indication that it could become a reality.
This comes after a group of architects proposed the complete pedestrianisation of the area which will give a green face life to Floriana, where traffic heading to Valletta would remain hidden in the underground tunnel below.
The project envisions a complete pedestrianisation and beautification of the road, with traffic to Valletta passing through an underground tunnel. It was pulled back into the public discussion after plans to revitalise Paris’ Champs D’Élysée in a similar fashion got international attention.
Directed by four young architects from DHI Periti, Ian Camillieri Cassar, Anna Gallo, Bernard Vella and Adam Brincat, it was primarily proposed back in 2014.
“To create an effective public space, you have to look at it holistically. It has to be a continual use of design and it has to be functional.”
“With Floriana, for example, the idea would be to create a beautiful entrance leading up to the Capital City, and even creating a lift from Valletta Seafront, so tourists hailing from cruise-ships can reach Floriana’s new spaces easily.” Ian Camilleri Cassar, one of the architects expressed.
The uplift would mean potential benefits too, which include social, economic and health gains. One of the architects, Ian Camilleri goes on to explain how people would be encouraged to socialize more and would create cleaner air for the public.
Earlier this year, the project seemed to be placed yet again on the back burner, regardless of the Mayor showing approval for the project.
“This magnificent vision would fit nicely in the unique features of Floriana, and I reaffirm my commitment to continue pushing for this project to be done,” Davina Sammut Hili, mayor of Floriana had told Lovin Malta back in February.
However, in last night’s Budget, it was proposed feasible studies on turning Triq Sant Anna in Floriana into a pedestrian zone and garden.
What do you think of the proposal? Comment below