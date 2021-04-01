Don’t Miss This Inspirational Trio Sharing Their Secrets Of Motivation And Athletic Success Tonight

Top endurance athletes Fabio Spiteri and Neil Agius will be joined by inspirational young athlete Tommy Wallbank for a live broadcast discussing endurance sports on Bulletproof Culture’s Instagram page.

The discussion will start at 8pm and will see the three athletes engage in an in-depth talk about what it takes to be an ultra-endurance athlete – including the training and preparation that goes into it.

This is one of 140+ workouts and talks offered by Bulletcamp, a four-week online fitness bootcamp by Bulletproof Culture and Lovin Malta. Day passes are now available here.

Bulletproof Culture is a platform set up to bring its users “everything fitness related”, from workout and other fitness videos, to nutritional guidance to yoga and meditation tutorials

The aim is that of creating a community of like-minded people who are motivated to be the best possible version of themselves.

Tonight’s discussion will be broadcast live on Bulletproof Culture’s Instagram page and will feature Maltese triathlete and cyclist Fabio Spiteri, long-distance swimmer Neil Agius and young athlete Tommy Wallbank.

Wallbank was in the news recently after raising funds for cancer support in honour of his friend Rebecca Zammit Lupi, who passed away in January at the age of 15. The two were childhood friends, with Wallbank promising to run a kilometer for every €5 donated. He has managed to collect €6,892 for Puttinu Cares.

Both Agius and Spiteri recently completed record-breaking feats. Agius successfully crossed the channel between Malta and Sicily, swimming 100km in the process. Spiteri on the other had completed a 1,000m cycle around Sicily.

If you’re interested in endurance sports or tips for pushing yourself to the limit, make sure you tune in to Bulletproof Culture’s Instagram page tonight.

