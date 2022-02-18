Teenage PN Candidate Eve Borg Bonello To Be Interviewed On Lovin Daily At 5:30pm
New PN candidate Eve Borg Bonello will be interviewed on Lovin Daily this evening.
Borg Bonello, 18, recently became the youngest ever candidate to represent a major political party in Maltese history.
The president of the party’s teenage wing TeamStart will contest on the ninth and tenth districts.
You can follow the interview on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page at 5:30pm.
What questions would you like Eve Borg Bonello to answer? Let us know in the comments below