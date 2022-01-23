Beyond And Soul Tide Eliminated With Timea Surviving Sing-Off On X Factor Malta 

The groups took a serious blow on this season’s X Factor after Beyond and Soul Tide were eliminated.

Timea, who landed in the bottom two with Soul Tide after Beyond was eliminated after getting the lowest amount of votes, survived a tense sing-off.

This week, the judges decided to not leave the decision up to the public, with Ivan, Howard, and Ira all voting to keep Timea in the competition.

Ceci and Kris, who wowed audiences with a rendition of “L-Aħħar Bidwi f’Wied il-Għasel”, are the only remaining group on the competition as we moved on to the third week.