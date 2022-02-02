Malta’s Attorney General Silent After AFM Sexual Harassment Case Placed Under Her Watch

In the video in question, Gauci lightly mentioned while making another point, that “the sexual harassment case involving the AFM officer has now moved under the AG,” implying that “it got stuck there”.

Lovin Malta first reported on the case back in November, with authorities reluctant to comment on the issue. However, a few weeks ago ADPD candidate and women’s rights activist Sandra Gauci touched upon the case during a live video streaming, where it was briefly mentioned that the case has now moved under the AG.

The allegations mainly revolve around sexual harassment, after the AFM officer sent sexually-explicit content to his then ex-partner.

The two were in a relationship at a point, but once they broke up, the man allegedly started harassing her with naked photos and videos, to the point of masturbating while his army uniform is well visible. This in itself should have been enough to have the officer discharged from his position.

Lovin Malta has seen a series of images and videos sent by the AFM officer in question, who sent the videos while wearing his uniform and allegedly from within the army barracks.

The matter was originally unveiled by former soldier Godwin Schembri, who had taken to social media to raise alarm on the situation.

Apart from bringing the case into the light, Schembri had also presented a number of questions, while mainly questioning whether Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi plans to take action on the allegations.

While Schembri lost his position in the Armed Forces of Malta two years ago over a viral video joking about a gate, the AFM officer involved in this case is still within the Army to this day. Within 24 hours, Schembri was fired from his position, while proof of such gross misconduct has gone ignored.

The situation had also backfired gravely onto the victim, as she ended up being charged with harassment over the incident after trying to raise the issue with relevant authorities.

The woman who suffered the alleged sexual harassment also confirmed with the newsroom that the last case update that she was provided with was regarding the case moving under the watch of the Attorney General. Apart from that, she is being kept in the dark.

The last official update that the nation has had on the matter is that of the sexual harassment case being under investigation by the Police, which was reported by Times of Malta back in December. No updates have been given since then.

In light of the new development, Lovin Malta attempted to reach out to the Attorney General, the Police Commissioner, the Home Affairs Ministry, and the Ministry for Justice and Governance.

“The Ministry for Justice and Governance has no information on this case and cannot intervene with investigations and prosecutions. The institutions involved function independently and in an autonomous manner,” a spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

The Ministry for Home Affairs similarly said that they do not have access to such information, even though the case involves an AFM officer.

The Attorney General and the Police Commissioner did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

