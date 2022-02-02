Paulina Dembska Was Raped And Murdered One Month Ago: What Has Been Done So Far?
It’s been one month since the rape and murder of Paulina Dembska, a 29-year-old Polish woman, in Sliema, with the country still trying to come to terms with the brutal attack.
Since then, some major steps have been taken to ensure that such a situation does not repeat itself again. Let’s have a look at what has been done so far.
While Abner Aquilina was arrested soon after the murder, he was only charged over ten days after he was admitted to Mount Carmel Hospital. Aquilina is being charged with the murder of Dembska, holding her against her will, forcing her to perform acts against her modesty, and raping her, to which he pleaded not guilty.
The murder has definitely brought a renewed focus on gender-based violence and femicide in the country, even though the police have suggested that there was no link despite the sexual element to the crime.
It has now been announced that legal changes have been approved regarding the addition of the concept of ‘femicide’ to Malta’s Criminal Code.
This came following the Women’s Rights Foundation and the University of Malta proposing that femicide should be considered an aggravated offence to homicide.
Paulina’s body has since been released for burial by the Maltese authorities, ahead of her funeral in Poland, which is reportedly set to take place on 5th February.
Vigils have also been held in Paulina’s name, with one held the day after the murder gathering hundreds of people to the site of her murder, as a direct commemoration of her life.
People from all walks of life joined in to remember her name and stand against the injustice sustained, in Sliema’s Independent gardens.
Shortly after a demonstration was held in Valletta, where people took to the streets to send a clear-cut message about the lack of awareness on femicide in Malta.
Protestors gathered in front of the Malta Police General Headquarters in Floriana to express their anger and frustration at how the most recent femicide in the Maltese Islands was claimed to not be gender-related.
The demonstration was organised by a number of prominent NGOs in Malta, such as Moviment Graffitti, Men Against Violence, Young Progressive Beings, the LGBTIQ Rights Movement, and the Womens’ Rights Foundation.
Real Animal Rights (RAR) activists also announced that they will be erecting a statue in her memory within the same area, which she also used to frequent on a daily basis to feed the stray cats. Apart from that, RAR committed to feeding the cats that Paulina used to feed.
On the day of the news of her murder, all of Malta was shocked and reacting, as a myriad of politicians and organisations took to social media to pay their respects.
While efforts are commendable, there is still a lot to be done as a response to dealing with such a horrifying situation, with many people suggesting that police patrolling is desperately needed especially in the areas of Sliema and St. Julians.
Since the murder, countless women have come forward to recount their own experiences with harassment and sexual assault in the streets of Malta.
The court case continues on 4th February.
Remembering Paulina Dembska