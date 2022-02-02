Paulina Dembska Was Raped And Murdered One Month Ago: What Has Been Done So Far?

It’s been one month since the rape and murder of Paulina Dembska, a 29-year-old Polish woman, in Sliema, with the country still trying to come to terms with the brutal attack.

Since then, some major steps have been taken to ensure that such a situation does not repeat itself again. Let’s have a look at what has been done so far.

While Abner Aquilina was arrested soon after the murder, he was only charged over ten days after he was admitted to Mount Carmel Hospital. Aquilina is being charged with the murder of Dembska, holding her against her will, forcing her to perform acts against her modesty, and raping her, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The murder has definitely brought a renewed focus on gender-based violence and femicide in the country, even though the police have suggested that there was no link despite the sexual element to the crime.

It has now been announced that legal changes have been approved regarding the addition of the concept of ‘femicide’ to Malta’s Criminal Code.

This came following the Women’s Rights Foundation and the University of Malta proposing that femicide should be considered an aggravated offence to homicide.