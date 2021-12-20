‘People Have Been Really Generous’: Almost €40,000 Gathered For Ethiopia School As Becs’ Father Thanks Supporters

“I’m very happy with what the response has been, it’s very moving and really means a lot, people have been really generous,” Darrin told Lovin Malta.

Reuters photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi set up a fundraiser a few months back, in order to build a secondary school for children in Ethiopia in memory of his late daughter, Becs, who passed away earlier this year due to a rare form of bone cancer.

Funds donated for Rebecca Zammit Lupi’s school to be built in Ethiopia are currently just a bit shy of €40,000.

“We’ve reached over €35,000 donations, exceeding my personal targets several times,” he said.

So far, over €37,000 have been raised for the amazing cause.

“The outpouring of support has just been amazing, not just with the school, but also during the past two years, people have been very supportive,” he told the newsroom.

Darrin spoke of the difficulties that such a time brings with it, with his daughter’s first anniversary fast approaching.

“Especially now with Christmas and the new year approaching us, it’s obviously going to be a very difficult time, as we’re approaching Becs’ first anniversary,” he said.

Unfortunately, Rebecca passed away earlier this year, on 3rd January.

“Even though Christmas and the new year are going to be quite difficult, this project is creating something positive out of the whole thing,” he said.

“The school project certainly means a lot, and it would certainly mean a lot to Becs because she was very interested in access to education and things concerning Africa because of previous work I had done there,” he said.

Even when she was battling such an intense illness, Rebecca was still vocal and active about the matters that she cared deeply about.

“Becs was inspirational to so many people through her resilience and courage in the face of impossible odds, and the way she campaigned for access to education, as well as other issues, while she was ill.”

“I was touched to my deepest core when it was suggested to me that the school should be named ‘The Becs Zammit Lupi Junior Secondary School’ or ‘The Rebecca Zammit Lupi Junior Secondary School’,” he said.

Upon hearing this, Darrin decided to go with this idea and has been gathering donations for the cause since.

Darrin’s award-winning photographic series depicting Becs’ journey was featured by CNN as one of the top photos of the year, and he was also the winner of the Lovin Social Media Award for best photographer/videographer.

Her memory is being honoured through the creation of this school in her name in Ethiopia, and if you’re interested in donating to this cause, you can do so by following this link.

