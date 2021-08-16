WATCH: Beautiful And Playful Pod Of Dolphins Spotted In Malta

Dolphin sightings are always awesome, but one boatful of people had their weekend made when they got up close and personal with a playful pod of dolphins.

Johan Mifsud, a popular TikToker, posted a heartfelt video of his close encounter with a group of dolphins while on a boat in the northern waters of the island.

Mifsud, who works closely with Maltese singers and personalities like Gaia Cauchi, told Lovin Malta that the encounter made his day.

“The video says it all, I was literally screaming like a five-year-old!”