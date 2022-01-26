All In The Family: Carmen Ciantar’s Daughter Is Also On Chris Fearne’s Ministerial Payroll 

It seems like it’s all in the family at Chris Fearne’s ministry with Carmen Ciantar’s daughter also landing a position on a critical government board.

According to a report by The Shift News, Celine Camilleri Ciantar serves on the Treatment Abroad Committee, which decides which patients require medical treatment or serious intervention outside of Malta. She only graduated as a dentist two years ago.

It is unclear what kind of remuneration Camilleri Cianttar receives from being on the committee.

Carmen Ciantar, who is one of the closest allies of Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, is currently under-fire over a €163,000 a year contract as Foundation for Medical Services CEO salary, which the National Audit Office has described as irregular.

She also earns an extra government pay while serving on the Malta Gaming Authority’s board of governors. She also serves as Fearne’s chief of staff, but she reportedly does not receive a salary for that role.

One of Ciantar’s predecessors, Brian St John, had an €80,000 contract, roughly half the amount awarded to Ciantar.

The PN has since called the contract to be scrapped with Ciantar asking the Standards Commissioner to investigate.

Meanwhile, Labour Party figures like One Chairman Jason Micallef have described the episode as “embarrassing for the entire country”.

Fearne said that the contract will be revised in 2024, which is still two years away and which could end up being forgotten about thanks to Malta’s endless and chaotic political cycle. Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted that the contract was before his tenure, but still backed Fearne’s position.

What do you think of the reveal?