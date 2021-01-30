As Pandemic Continues, Concerns Raised Over Cancelled UK Appointments For Maltese Patients

More and more appointments for Maltese patients in British hospitals are being postponed or cancelled as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, which shows no sign of abating.

The cancellations come due to increased pressures on the British healthcare system, which has been severely hit by the virus.

Maltese patients with rare or hard-to-treat conditions are often sent for specialised treatment in top NHS hospitals in the UK. Recently, one cancer survivor spoke about what it was like to travel to the UK for treatment during a pandemic. She was thankful for the constant support from the government – but wondered if she could ever look forward to being treated for her condition in Malta.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a spokesperson from the Health Ministry explained the current situation abroad for Maltese patients beyond potential cancellations.

“The British hospitals are imposing very strict restrictions, hence, patients are not being allowed to have visitors or anyone accompanying them during hospital visits,” she said.

However, she noted that “the risks for patients catching COVID-19 in the UK is no higher than in Malta as the department is doing its utmost to enforce precautionary measures to safeguard the patients and their relatives.”