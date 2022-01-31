Carmen Ciantar Also Serves On Health Policy And Strategy Board

Carmen Ciantar, the under-fire FMS CEO and chief of staff of Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, also serves on the Health Policy and Strategy Board.

According to public documentation, Ciantar is one of 11 people who sit on the board and is compromised Deputy Prime Minister Fearne (in his capacity as Minister), as chairman, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Joseph Rapa, as Deputy Chairman.

Ciantar was appointed by Minister Chris Fearne, as one of the members chosen by the Ministry.

The ex-ufficio members include three Director Generals: Clarence Pace, Walter Busuttil, and Charmain Gauci; and Edgar Borg in his capacity as the financial controller of the Ministry.

The other members, who are not ex-ufficio and are chosen for the role, include a Minister’s consultant; any officer who the Minister may deem from time to time fit to appoint on the Board, and an officer appointed by the Minister to act as Secretary.

It appears that Ciantar fills one of these rolls. The Ministry did not clarify which one.