Chircop And Caruana Galizia Murder Suspects Plead Not Guilty: Agius And Vella Charged With Supplying Bomb That Killed Journalist

Robert Agius, Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella, and George Degiriogio have pleaded not guilty to charges related to the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella were charged with carrying out the murder of Carmel Chircop on 8th October 2015.

Adrian Agius has been charged with procuring the men for the murder of Chircop – and paying the men a sum do it.

He is also being charged with heroin possession and trafficking charges.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were charged for their complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, in particular how they supplied the explosive which killed her.

Earlier, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa confirmed that two of the three will be charged over the murder of Caruana Galizia, while all three will be charged with the 2015 murder of Chircop.

He also confirmed that police seized two vehicles from the suspects, one of which contained over €50,000 in cash and another which contained 350g of heroin. Two sachets of cocaine were also found.

A search of their residences yielded a further €20,000, a cash-counting machine, 25 mobile phones, two laptops, other electronic devices, firearms, and documents.

The Agius brothers, known as ‘Tal-Maksar’, are suspected of having supplied the bomb which killed Caruana Galizia in October 2017. Not much is known about Vella, however, he was among a group of men arrested soon after the assassination.

Caruana Galizia was murdered by a car bomb outside her home on 16th October 2017. Degiorgio, his brother Alfred, and Vince Muscat were arrested and charged with the murder on 5th December. Yorgen Fenech was charged in connection to the murder in November 2019.

Chircop was killed after he was shot four times while walking to a garage complex in John Borg Street, Birkirkara in October 2015. CCTV footage showed a light-coloured vehicle driving away from the crime scene. However, the crime remains unsolved.

