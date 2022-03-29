Abela’s Cabinet Will Be Announced In Coming Days And A Few Surprises Are On The Cards

Prime Minister Robert Abela is already busy choosing his Cabinet for the upcoming legislature after the Labour Party stormed to another landslide electoral victory, with the official list set to be revealed in the coming days.

Several members of his previous Cabinet were not elected this time around, most notably Evarist Bartolo and Jose Herrera, meaning that Abela’s priorities would be filling their two roles.

Bartolo’s replacement as Foreign Affairs Minister could be controversial.

Rumours are swirling that Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne could be moved out of his health portfolio and into the role. He will then replace Helena Dalli as Malta’s EU Commissioner once her tenure is over.

However, Miriam Dalli, who is well remembered for her highly-successful stint in the European Parliament, is also being touted for the role.

And while it might seem like a demotion to both Fearne and Dalli, the ministry will be crucial in helping repair Malta’s international reputation following greylisting and the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Of course, Abela could turn to other figures. However, he is short of MPs who really have the gravitas or experience to represent Malta on the international stage.

Who will replace Herrera as Culture Minister is a little bit less clear. Alison Zerafa Civelli, who is Abela’s sister-in-law, is reportedly set to land a Cabinet role and she could replace Herrera in the role.

As a teacher, Zerafa Civelli would be eager to take over the Education Ministry. However, Clifton Grima will want to keep hold of a key Cabinet position, particularly after he was elected on two districts.

Zerafa Civelli will certainly land a Cabinet position, at the very least. There are just three female PL MPs and each of them will get a role.

Other new candidates who could land a Cabinet role are Keith Tanti Azzopardi and JoEtienne Abela. However, it seems more likely that they will need to settle for a Parliamentary Secretary role.

Ian Borg could be in for a nasty surprise. After being handed a portfolio consisting of transport, planning and infrastructure in 2017, Borg has seen his remit slowly diminish after Abela’s takeover.

The transport portfolio could potentially be taken away from Borg. However, it is as yet unclear who will take over.

Meanwhile, candidates who performed well in the election and got elected in two districts will be wanting a promotion. Owen Bonnici, who was granted the non-descript Ministry for Research and COVID-19 strategy, will be wanting a more relevant portfolio this time around.

Eyes will be focused on Edward Zammit Lewis’ Justice Ministry. While he served in the role in the previous administration, there still remain questions over his suitability for the role, particularly given his escapades with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Bonnici will be keen to take over, while lawyer and MP Andy Ellul will be waiting in the wings.

Clint Camilleri will keep the Gozo Ministry, while Clyde Caruana and Silvio Schembri will remain Finance Minister and Economy Minister.

Rosianne Cutajar and Glenn Bedingfield will not able to make it to Cabinet this time as they are not officially MPs yet and are waiting on the casual elections.

That means that Abela will also have to choose a new whip this time around, handing over the reins to someone who knows the parliamentary process well.

Ellul, Johnathan Attard and Chris Bonnet are all allies of Abela and could be given a crucial role.

This will be the first real Cabinet, Abela forms with MPs that were not inherited by his predecessor Joseph Muscat. Still, it remains to be seen whether or not Abela will put his faith in the new guard and risk ruffling the feathers of established MPs.

Who do you think will form part of the new Cabinet?