Singer And Teacher Julie Zahra Elected To Parliament As A Nationalist MP

Julie Zahra has been elected to Parliament via gender quotas following today’s PN casual elections.

Zahra had represented Malta in the 2004 Eurovision Song Contest as one half of the ‘Julie and Ludwig’ duo, singing ‘On Again… Off Again’ and finishing in 12th place.

She is a music teacher and an advocate for mental health, repeatedly calling for Mount Carmel to close down for good.

During the election campaign, Zahra received huge support from the artistic community after Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli tried to mock her during her debate for her Eurovision past.

