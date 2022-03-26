It’s Going Down: Malta’s General Election Begins
The end of a five-week electoral campaign comes to a close after Malta’s voting opens on Saturday 26th March
On the day, the country will decide who will take the country’s reigns in its 14th legislature.
Earlier, it was announced that 14,473 votes remained uncollected. Almost double the 8,372 uncollected votes recorded in 2017.
There will be 345,869 eligible voters during this election. However, turnout is expected to be lower than in previous elections.
Robert Abela is widely expected to spearhead the Labour Party into a third consecutive win in this campaign, with most polls declaring a significant gap between Abela’s Labour Party and a Nationalist Party led by Bernard Grech.
A Misco survey commissioned by Lovin Malta reveals that around 44% of the electorate currently support the PL, compared to 33% for the PN.
The Prime Minister has cast his vote earlier today – at 9am – whilst President George Vella will cast his vote at 11am.
The voting began at 7am and will continue up until 10pm.
Which party do you think will win the election?