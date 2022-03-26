It’s Going Down: Malta’s General Election Begins

The end of a five-week electoral campaign comes to a close after Malta’s voting opens on Saturday 26th March

On the day, the country will decide who will take the country’s reigns in its 14th legislature.

Earlier, it was announced that 14,473 votes remained uncollected. Almost double the 8,372 uncollected votes recorded in 2017.

There will be 345,869 eligible voters during this election. However, turnout is expected to be lower than in previous elections.