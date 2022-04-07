Watch: Jean-Claude Micallef Confirms He Missed Out On Parliament Return By A Mere 19 Votes

Following today’s casual elections, Micallef announced that he only trailed fellow candidate Ray Abela by 19 votes after the vote-counting process on the 3rd district concluded.

Jean-Claude Micallef won’t be re-elected to Parliament this legislature after missing out on a return by the tightest of margins.

“I thank all those who believed in me and supported me throughout my electoral campaign and afterward,” he said. “I am satisfied that I gave my utmost in Parliament, that I spoke clearly on what I believe in and didn’t hold back from representing my constituents.”

“There are new MPs now and I wish the new team led by Robert Abela well and I hope they do their utmost for Malta to keep on progressing. My future is now in my hands and I look to the future to be of service to those who always showed their trust in me.”

