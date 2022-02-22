Watch: Robert Abela ‘Only Wants To Play At Home’, PN Leader Warns As Debates Remain Uncertain

“Unfortunately Abela only wants to play at home, behind screens, with journalists with whom he feels comfortable asking questions and behind teleprompters.”

“Abela has been running away from a debate with me for the past year and four months,” Grech said during a visit to Lovin Malta’s newsroom today.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has called out Prime Minister Robert Abela for “running away” from a leadership debate.

“I want authentic politics. I came here and to other newsrooms, I believe that journalists are friends of politicians and the nation and a pillar of democracy and in fact we presented a law to enshrine free journalism in the Constitution.”

“Abela doesn’t believe in journalism – he wants to control, attack and boycott journalists.”

With an election scheduled for 26th March, no leadership debates have been confirmed yet.

Lovin Malta has invited the two leaders to a debate, but while Grech has accepted, Abela has taken a coy stance.

“It’s good for debates to take place during an election campaign, and they will take place,” the Prime Minister said when questioned today.

