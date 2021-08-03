Enemalta Postpones All Non-Essential Maintenance Work In Light Of Scorching Heatwave

Enemalta has suspended its non-essential maintenance for the week in light of a scorching heatwave that has swept over the Maltese islands.

The good news is that you shouldn’t experience any more planned power cuts this week, the bad news is that this heatwave is real, very real.

Shortly after announcing its weekly planned power cut schedule, Enemalta took to social media to announce that it has suspended all maintenance work, “with the exception of those considered to be essential”.

“All of Enemalta’s engineers and technicians have been deployed to carry out emergency repairs where needed. Therefore, in order to minimise public inconvenience, it has been decided that the schedule of regular maintenance works in the coming days will be revised and only essential work will be carried out,” it said.

The Maltese islands are currently experiencing a scorching heatwave with temperatures hitting the high 30s/early 40s degrees celsius. Some households have already experienced power cuts due to a surge in demand for electricity as a result of people having those ACs on blast all day.

Moreover, a number of parents had to resort to taking their young children to sleep in their car just to access the A/C following long periods of power cuts last night.

For the safety of its staff, Enemalta is erring on the side of caution and postponing all non-essential work until the heatwave is over.

Tag someone who needs to know this