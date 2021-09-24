Filipino Woman Charged With Murdering Partner Suspected He Was Having An Affair, Court Told

She was taken to hospital for treatment before eventually being charged with Saraza’s murder.

Saraza was found dead on Triq il-Fortizza in Mellieħa in July, with Patacsil understood to have filed a police report saying that she needed help after getting into an argument with a man during which she sustained some injuries.

The compilation of evidence against Mayumi Santos Patacsil continued today. She stands accused of murdering Marcelino Montalban Saraza, her partner of four years, as well as fabricating evidence, tampering with evidence and filing a false police report.

A Filipino woman accused of murdering her partner believed that he was having an affair at the time of his killing, a court has heard.

The court today heard testimony from colleagues and friends of the deceased, all of whom pointed to jealous behaviour on the part of Patacsil, in the run up to the murder.

Saraza’s manager at Malta Public Transport told the court that Saraza had never had any incidents at work, with the exception of a few minor infractions related to arriving late at work.

He said that some two years ago, a woman had called his work to ask about his whereabouts. She had even gone to the Malta Public Transport offices in person on occasion.

Two of Saraza’s friends also testified, telling the court that the accused was always jealous and that she would regularly accuse him of having another partner.

The woman’s landlady told the court that she had informed her to find another apartment after receiving complaints from other residents over an argument she had had with Saraza in which she was accusing him of having an affair with another resident of the block.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Ryan Ellul and Tiziana Micallef were defence counsel, while insepctor Shawn Pawney prosecuted together with lawyers from George Camilleri and Anthony Vella from the Attorney General’s office.

Share this with someone that needs to read it