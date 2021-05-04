French Youth Fined €6,000 For Injuring Police Officer During Pembroke Party Breakup

A youth has been fined €6,000 for injuring a police officer as law enforcement broke up an illegal gathering in Pembroke last weekend.

18-year-old French national Mathis Roger Pierre Ravel was arrested at an open gathering in a Natura 2000 site when he attacked a police officer, ripping the officer’s shirt before fleeing.

The gathering, which happened at around 2am, was in breach of current Covid-19 restriction measures, most notably the restriction on public gatherings being limited to no more than four people. A total of 35 people were given citations over breaking the rules.

The officer was taken for medical treatment where he was certified as suffering from slight injuries.

The French national admitted the charges against him, including breaching public peace and refusing orders and was sentenced to a two-year jail term suspended for two years, along with a €6,000 fine payable within six months.

Over the weekend, a total of 115 fines or citations were given out by police after they broke up two separate illegal late-night gatherings, both of which were in Pembroke.

In fact, illegal gatherings have been cropping up over the past few months, including a Burmarrad house party involving influencers from content house ClubHouse.

Police said they have identified and will charge three people over the aforementioned gathering.

What do you make of this? Let us know below