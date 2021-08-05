‘I Miss You So Much’: Edward Zammit Lewis’ Infatuation With Yorgen Fenech Revealed In Chats 

Messages shared between Malta’s Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and Yorgen Fenech have revealed the former’s infatuation with the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect, Lovin Malta can confirm.

Well-informed sources detailed a wealth of exchanges between the pair from January to September 2019.

“I miss you so much,” Zammit Lewis reportedly told Fenech in August 2019, one of many that went ignored by the Tumas Group businessman.

It was a common pattern between the two friends. However, the lack of reply never deterred Zammit Lewis, who would send multiple messages, eagerly awaiting Fenech’s response.

“Speak to me because I’m getting worried…just tell me and I’ll be there…you were in my heart during all of this,” the messages reportedly read.

Throughout 2019 Fenech was already outed to be the owner of 17 Black, the Dubai-based company linked to government corruption, but had not been arrested for the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Still, Zammit Lewis would regularly ask Fenech for exclusive meetings, oftentimes asking to meet at Fenech’s now-notorious ranch in Haz-Zebbug.

Sources said that in one message, Zammit Lewis asks Fenech if they could have a private meeting with the then-OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri at the ranch.

Lovin Malta has already revealed a wealth of messages sent between Fenech and Zammit Lewis between January and August 2019

In the messages, Zammit Lewis mocked “stupid Labour voters”, at one point even telling the Tumas Group businessman that he was “proud to know [him]”. Beyond that, the Times of Malta has already revealed the existence of exchanges showing Zammit Lewis mocking attempts to have 17 Black investigated.

Still, Zammit Lewis remains in his position with Prime Minister Robert Abela digging his head in the sand over the issue. Meanwhile, Speaker Anglu Farrugia has refused a request for a urgent sitting to discuss a motion of no confidence in Zammit Lewis.

Zammit Lewis, as Justice Minister, will be instrumental in ensuring the many crucial recommendations outlined in the public inquiry linked to the assassination are introduced.

Questions on the relationship between Fenech and Zammit Lewis have been rife ever since the arrest of the former in connection with the murder.

Beyond WhatsApp exchanges, Lovin Malta had revealed in November 2020 that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Zammit Lewis had both gone on a private holiday to Fenech’s Hilton hotel in France. Sources have said that the holiday was part-financed by Fenech.

Both Muscat and Zammit Lewis categorically denied Fenech had funded the holiday and had pledged to publish proof of this. Ten months later, however, and there was no sign of any documentary evidence showing that they had paid their own way.

The minister has been unrepentant when confronted with remarks he had made in a WhatsApp conversation with Fenech, insisting that nothing new had been revealed.