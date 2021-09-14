I’m Holding You Responsible Over Your New Book, High Commissioner Warns Mark Camilleri
Malta’s High Commissioner to the UK Manuel Mallia has sent a formal warning to author Mark Camilleri after the former Book Council chairman teased people that he will implicate him in money laundering in his new book.
In a press release to announce the release of his e-book, currently limited to 100 digital copies, Camilleri claimed his book will show how Mallia had “participated in the abetting and covering up of the money laundering in the illegal oil smuggling business”.
Mallia, a renowned criminal lawyer and former Home Affairs Minister, told Camilleri to immediately retract his statement.
“I am formally informing you that your allegation is completely false, baseless and unfounded in fact and law,” he said. “You are therefore being requested to immediately retract those defamatory and injurious words and are formally being informed that you are being held responsible for all damages envisaged by law over this abusive and illegal behaviour against me.”
Camilleri responded by telling Mallia that the book has already been published online and will be published in print to the mass market in late October.
“I would advise you to go ahead with any legal action you plan to do. Thank you again for your interest,” he said.
He also published the communication, stating it is probably the first-ever libel threat ever made over a book published in the NFT market.
Camilleri has claimed his book, ‘A Rent Seeker’s Paradise’, will lift the lid on major untold stories on government-sanctioned corruption and crime and could even lead to arrests.
This is probably the first libel threat ever made over a book published in the NFT market. The libel threat is by ex-Minister for the Police over allegations he abetted money laundering of gains from illegal oil trade. Six copies have been sold so far. https://t.co/6TPiXKTt5L
— Mark Camilleri (@markcamilleri5) September 13, 2021
In a unique strategy for the local book industry, he has initially launched his book on Open Sea, a global digital marketplace for non-fungible tokens and crypto collectibles.
His plan is to sell 100 of these e-books for 0.1 Ether (around €292) each and then use the money to fund the printing of the book in Malta, security and legal costs, and further publications.
He said he has sold six copies so far.
Do you intend to read Mark Camilleri’s book?