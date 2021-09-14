I’m Holding You Responsible Over Your New Book, High Commissioner Warns Mark Camilleri

Malta’s High Commissioner to the UK Manuel Mallia has sent a formal warning to author Mark Camilleri after the former Book Council chairman teased people that he will implicate him in money laundering in his new book.

In a press release to announce the release of his e-book, currently limited to 100 digital copies, Camilleri claimed his book will show how Mallia had “participated in the abetting and covering up of the money laundering in the illegal oil smuggling business”.

Mallia, a renowned criminal lawyer and former Home Affairs Minister, told Camilleri to immediately retract his statement.

“I am formally informing you that your allegation is completely false, baseless and unfounded in fact and law,” he said. “You are therefore being requested to immediately retract those defamatory and injurious words and are formally being informed that you are being held responsible for all damages envisaged by law over this abusive and illegal behaviour against me.”