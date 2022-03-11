‘Kuraġġ Dott!’: Maltese Patients Rally Behind Paola Doctor Charged With Money Laundering And Trafficking

The arrest of a Maltese doctor over what is believed to be a package of non-psychoactive hemp cannabis and the subsequent charges on everything from money laundering to aggravated possession has sent shockwaves among Maltese patients.

“This is like getting pulled over for drink driving because you smell of beer, but you tell them you were drinking non-alcoholic beer, and the breathalyser test proves that – but they arrest you anyway because it is derived from normal beer,” said one person online after the Pain Clinic’s Dr Andrew Agius was charged in court yesterday.

The charges come after the clinic in Paola was suddenly raided, with staff members being arrested and strip searched over medicinal cannabis featuring 0.2% THC, which is a non-psychoactive dose.

This is the first major test of the protections Malta’s cannabis laws supposedly give to medical cannabis users and doctors prescribing the medicine. Malta legalised medical cannabis back in 2018.

Police are charging him under Chapter 101 (the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance) and Chapter 621 (the Proceeds of Crime Act), saying they believe he was importing drugs and using the proceeds illicitly.

They were also able to have the assets from the clinic temporarily frozen for the time being, raising questions about whether the clinic will even be able to function – to the chagrin of patients.

“This is so ridiculous.”

“Thanks to him so many terminally ill, cancer patients and people with painful lifelong conditions are living a better quality of life,” said one woman online.

“And you take him to court for selling and prescribing medical cannabis? For which he has an official permit to do so? Is this drug squad right in the head or? Unbelievable and unacceptable! Vera missejtu l-qiegħ!”

“I can hardly believe what I’m reading… can the authorities check out the facts about psychoactive drugs and THC content first before they mess things up and a professional doctor’s life and his patients?” asked another.

“Beyond ridiculous! Dr Agius is an incredibly dedicated professional who has helped countless patients over the years. Stop wasting tax payers money,” said another.

Agius – a pain specialist – had been among the first Maltese doctors to prescribe medical cannabis once it was legalised in Malta, often raising defending patients interests in the face of state over-reach.

The Attorney General gave the police the green light to arrest Agius – and subsequently request his medical license be revoked and that he isn’t given bail and instead kept in custody.

With the island in the international spotlight for its very recent regulation of personal use of cannabis, all eyes turn now to Malta’s authorities and courts to see how this pioneering Maltese doctor will be treated under the justice system.