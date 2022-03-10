Maltese Doctor Charged With Drug Trafficking As New Cannabis Law Is Tested In Court

Police are calling for a Maltese doctor’s medical license to be revoked, his bail denied and his clinic’s assets frozen after accusing him of trafficking cannabis illegally into the country in what is set to be the first major test of Malta’s new cannabis laws.

Dr Andrew Agius runs The Pain Clinic in Paola, a wellness centre that has been prescribing medical cannabis for years to its patients.

However, a recent batch of medicinal cannabis – featuring less than 0.4% THC, which is the psychoactive element in cannabis – was intercepted by Maltese authorities, who believed it was normal, high THC cannabis.

This confusion over low THC and high THC cannabis has led to authorities – with the blessing of Malta’s Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg – to raid the Paola clinic and charge the Maltese doctor with the serious crimes of importation, trafficking and aggravated possession of cannabis flower under the dangerous drugs act.

However, his lawyers were having none of it, with Agius pleading not guilty to all charges, MaltaToday reported.

The issue stems from the definition of what a product really is – and whether cannabis flowers can be considered a product, and enjoy protections afforded to products.

Agius’ defence lawyers Giannella De Marco, Stephen Tonna Lowell and Alexander Scerri Herrera said in court that the cannabis imported by Agius had less than 0.42% THC and could not be considered a “psychotropic substance” since this low amount would not effect the body.

“The doctor is saying it’s a product, but the inspector is claiming that it is a prohibited drug,” they argued, noting the law didn’t define what a product was, and the imported package included processed cannabis buds.

However, the prosecution continued to call for a freezing order over Agius’ assets and to revoke his license.

“We are accusing him of importing and trafficking cannabis. If the Attorney General says that this is cannabis, and the man is selling it in his clinic, then the earnings of this clinic are part of the proceeds of the crime,” inspector Marshal Mallia said in court.

“We are talking about something with less than 0.42% THC and which therefore cannot be considered a psychotropic substance,” said Agius’ lawyers.