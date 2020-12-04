MP’s Cries On Dangerous Xemxija Hill Were Ignored For Five Years, Then Two Serious Accidents Happened

Two serious traffic accidents in 24 hours have forced the government into carrying out emergency roadworks at Xemxija Hill, but an MP has been flagging this problem for the past five years.

PN MP Robert Cutajar first raised the issue back in 2015, when he warned then Transport Minister Joe Mizzi that the road’s poor state was inconveniencing drivers and asked him whether any maintenance or tarmac works will be carried out.

Mizzi responded that temporary roadworks took place on that hill recently and that more permanent works are in the pipeline, following the completion of coordination discussions.

However, permanent roadworks never materialised and the road kept falling into disrepair.