Mark Camilleri Says There’s More To Come Unless Rosianne Cutajar Resigns For Good
After publishing some of Yorgen Fenech’s conversations about Rosianne Cutajar, Mark Camilleri said he will keep on writing about the PL MP unless she steps down from political life.
After his stunning move this morning, the author and former PL delegate told Lovin Malta that there’s more to come if Cutajar remains in politics but chose not to expand further for now.
Camilleri’s intervention today is the first time anyone has published screenshots of text messages sent by Yorgen Fenech, the former businessman who has been charged with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Today he also published a conversation from 2019 between Fenech and businesswoman Diane Izzo about an impassioned speech Cutajar gave in Parliament during a debate on 17 Black, Fenech’s Dubai-based company linked to government corruption.
In the conversation, which Lovin Malta has previously reported on, Fenech expressed concern that Cutajar’s “overly emotional” speech could have raised suspicions over their close relationship.
Fenech said his mother even reached out to him asking if Cutajar had feelings for him, given her passionate address.
In the same conversation, Fenech said that “Delia” was one of several people to have messaged him about Cutajar’s speech, ostensibly a reference to then PN leader Adrian Delia. Delia has sued Lovin Malta for libel for reporting on these conversations.
Camilleri published the messages after Cutajar sued him for libel after he claimed in his new book A Rent Seeker’s Paradise that she had an affair with Fenech to advance herself politically and that the murder suspect gave her “corrupt money” on the pretence that she helped him broker a property deal.
In a cheeky move, he also “minted” a screenshot of Cutajar’s libel announcement as a non-fungible token, describing it as her “Bill Clinton moment” and inviting people to bid for it.
Cutajar has not responded to Lovin Malta’s request for comment on Camilleri’s chat publication today.
Have you read Mark Camilleri’s book?