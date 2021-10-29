Mark Camilleri Says There’s More To Come Unless Rosianne Cutajar Resigns For Good

After publishing some of Yorgen Fenech’s conversations about Rosianne Cutajar, Mark Camilleri said he will keep on writing about the PL MP unless she steps down from political life.

After his stunning move this morning, the author and former PL delegate told Lovin Malta that there’s more to come if Cutajar remains in politics but chose not to expand further for now.

Camilleri’s intervention today is the first time anyone has published screenshots of text messages sent by Yorgen Fenech, the former businessman who has been charged with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Today he also published a conversation from 2019 between Fenech and businesswoman Diane Izzo about an impassioned speech Cutajar gave in Parliament during a debate on 17 Black, Fenech’s Dubai-based company linked to government corruption.