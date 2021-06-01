Return Of Weddings And No Masks On The Beach: Here’s All The COVID-19 Restrictions Being Lifted In Malta Today

A number of COVID-19 restriction measures have been lifted today, including the wearing of face masks on the beach and the return of seated weddings.

The start of June marks a new chapter in Malta’s pandemic saga, with the country edging closer towards normality day by day.

Major restrictions are being lifted just before the start of summer, so take note!

If you’re planning a trip to Malta, heading to the beach, or will be attending a wedding, here’s everything you need to know about the restrictions being lifted today.

Weddings can happen, but guests must be seated You no longer need to wear a face mask on the beach English Langue Schools can reopen The restart of the tourism season with the launch of new restrictions and schemes

Moreover, those flying into Malta will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test or a vaccination certification if they enter the country.

Tourists can also now apply for €100 voucher schemes for hotels and sports, you can apply here.

For those living in Malta, today marks the launch of the COVID-19 vaccine certificate, which will allow fully vaccinated individuals to travel, visit elderly care homes and will eventually be used once “high-risk” activities, like events, start reopening.

Over 208,000 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Malta. Last week, Fearne announced that herd immunity had been reached – with over 316,000 people receiving at least one jab.

Lastly, Malta will be issuing a second round of COVID-19 vouchers on 7th June with €40 eligible to be spent on retail outlets and €60 for restaurants and other establishments.

Other measures will be lifted in the next few weeks. From 7th June, restaurants will be allowed to take up to six people per table (up from four); cinemas and theatres can reopen; bars and kazini can take seated customers; and the reintroduction of contact sports.

From 28th June, summer schools will reopen and contact sports will be allowed for people under 17.

