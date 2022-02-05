A Warm Reception Amid The Cold: Paulina Dembska Laid To Rest In Hometown
Paulina Dembska’s body was laid to rest on Saturday during a funeral at the church of St Anna in her hometown in Niedźwiedź, Poland.
The incident weighed heavily on the hearts of her friends and family, who nevertheless appeared before the coffin amid the snow and biting cold temperatures.
Polish news Super Express reported the story, marking the event as one which shocked Malta, as well as Poland.
The ceremony started with the rosary at 10:00 am, followed by the funeral mass celebrated by the town parish priest at 10:30 am, after which, her body was escorted to the cemetery.
Her remains arrived one day prior and was even missing whilst en route. The body was scheduled to be transferred to Warsaw on Thursday 3rd February by a third-party handler with a non-Air Malta flight. However, this was not done in time.
29-year-old Dembska was brutally raped and murdered on 2nd July, 2022, whilst attending the gardens at Sliema’s Independence Square, to feed stray cats.
She had been in Malta for some time, and attended a language school with hopes to study English language.
20-year-old Abner Aquilina has been charged with the murder and rape of Dembska. Lovin Malta has revealed how he told investigators that he was a “soldier from God” and was acting upon the orders of “frequencies” in the lead-up to the murder. He has pleaded not guilty.
Some key details that Aquilina shared with police has emerged in court, from his thoughts on how he relates to the main psychopath in the dystopian movie ‘A Clockwork Orange’, to how he followed other men and women before attacking Dembska.
Meanwhile, questions remain over his mental health. However, parte civile lawyer Stefano Filletti has claimed Aquilina boasted about the murder.
Rest In Peace.