A Warm Reception Amid The Cold: Paulina Dembska Laid To Rest In Hometown

Paulina Dembska’s body was laid to rest on Saturday during a funeral at the church of St Anna in her hometown in Niedźwiedź, Poland.

The incident weighed heavily on the hearts of her friends and family, who nevertheless appeared before the coffin amid the snow and biting cold temperatures.

Polish news Super Express reported the story, marking the event as one which shocked Malta, as well as Poland.

The ceremony started with the rosary at 10:00 am, followed by the funeral mass celebrated by the town parish priest at 10:30 am, after which, her body was escorted to the cemetery.

Her remains arrived one day prior and was even missing whilst en route. The body was scheduled to be transferred to Warsaw on Thursday 3rd February by a third-party handler with a non-Air Malta flight. However, this was not done in time.