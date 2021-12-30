Puttinu Cares’ Victor Calvagna ‘Brain Dead’ Wife Reveals In Heartbreaking Update
Victor Calvagna, the founder of charity Puttinu Cares and a leading child cancer consultant, is brain dead following a critical traffic accident earlier this week.
In a heartbreaking update, his wife, Carmen Calvagna, shared the latest information after he underwent an MRI test today.
“As you are all aware, my husband is in ITU. The MRI is showing that he is brain dead. They will stop all treatment and let nature take its course.”
Calvagna was seriously injured in a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay earlier this week. Since then, everyone from Prime Minister Robert Abela to the families of sick children he had helped has taken to social media to pray for the man’s speedy recovery.
Lovin Malta sends its heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Calvagna family during this difficult time