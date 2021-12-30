Puttinu Cares’ Victor Calvagna ‘Brain Dead’ Wife Reveals In Heartbreaking Update

Victor Calvagna, the founder of charity Puttinu Cares and a leading child cancer consultant, is brain dead following a critical traffic accident earlier this week.

In a heartbreaking update, his wife, Carmen Calvagna, shared the latest information after he underwent an MRI test today.

“As you are all aware, my husband is in ITU. The MRI is showing that he is brain dead. They will stop all treatment and let nature take its course.”