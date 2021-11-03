Toothpaste Brand Rep Apologises To Dentists After Rosianne Cutajar’s Halloween Gift To Kids

A representative of the VITIS toothpaste brand has apologised to dentists after PL MP Rosianne Cutajar included their product in Halloween goodie bags she handed out to schoolchildren. Independent candidate Arnold Cassola published an email the representative sent dentists following controversy that toothpaste was included in the same bag as sweets. Cutajar said she included toothpaste in the goodie bags to encourage children to brush their teeth, especially after eating sweets. “Dear dentists, most of you are aware that last week a MP distributed sweets together with a sample of our Vitis toothpaste brand,” the email reads.

The email sent to dentists (Photo: Arnold Cassola)

“Please be assured that in no way did I promote the consumption of sweets and surely did not sponsor their purchase or this campaign.” “As often happens, I was contacted by a government department and asked for the said samples to be distributed among school children. It was never my intention to have this politicised or to be associated with the consumption of sweets.” “Please accept my sincere apologies for this incident and do not hesitate to contact me for further clarification.”

Cassola said the dentist community is now asking how the samples ended up in the possession of an MP when they had been intended for a "government department". The independent candidate has taken umbrage at Cutajar's stunt, even reporting it to Children's Commissioner Pauline Miceli, who has said she feels "uncomfortable" with the use of children in political propaganda and media. He has claimed that the fact she branded the goodie bags indicated she wanted to collect votes from their parents.