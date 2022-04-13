Watch: Agitated Couple Warns Rowdy Flare Crowd A Car Has Caught On Fire In Għaxaq

Footage of the moment a crowd of revellers in Għaxaq were warned that a car had caught on fire nearby as they were setting of flares has surfaced online.

The footage comes as there were reports of multiple cars catching on fire due to flares – with one leading to a woman being hospitalised with serious injuries alongside a five-year-old, and another leading to a ‘total loss’ of a woman’s car in Għaxaq as well.

The flare celebrations came following the Labour Party’s recent landslide celebrations in the hours following the 2022 General Election.

In the video, a number of people outside the Labour Party club in Għaxaq can be seen shooting off a number of flares or fireworks of some sort as smoke engulfs the area.

People are having a good time, chatting and enjoying the moment as music plays – until a man and woman come running forward, warning them a car had caught on fire nearby before the video ends.