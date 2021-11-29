WATCH: Gozo Ferry Battles Strong Gusts And Waves As Heavy Wind Warning Announced

A weather warning by the Malta Meteorological Office has issued a strong wind warning as Southwesterly winds batter the island today.

The warning, which will be active until 9pm this evening, will see winds increase to a “very strong” level across Malta and Gozo throughout the day. People are being urged to be cautious if travelling throughout the day.

In a video sent to Lovin Malta, the Gozo Ferry was filmed this morning battling very choppy waters as the winds struck the channel between the island.