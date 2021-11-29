WATCH: Gozo Ferry Battles Strong Gusts And Waves As Heavy Wind Warning Announced
A weather warning by the Malta Meteorological Office has issued a strong wind warning as Southwesterly winds batter the island today.
The warning, which will be active until 9pm this evening, will see winds increase to a “very strong” level across Malta and Gozo throughout the day. People are being urged to be cautious if travelling throughout the day.
In a video sent to Lovin Malta, the Gozo Ferry was filmed this morning battling very choppy waters as the winds struck the channel between the island.
@lovinmaltaofficialStay safe out there 👀 #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #gozo #ferry #cirkewwa #imgarr #harbour #mediterranean #port #wind #waves♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Last week, Malta experienced flooding in various localities as the island faced a strong rainstorm.
Cars were dragged through town valleys as the army had to be called in to rescue stranded drivers and passengers in waterlogged fields.
