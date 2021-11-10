د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: PN Calls For The Resignation Of Minister Byron Camilleri After 14th Prison Death

The Nationalist Party is calling for the immediate resignation of Minister for Home Affairs Byron Camilleri.

This comes after the shocking news of the 14th death in the last three years within Corradino’s Correctional Facility, which was announced earlier today.

“Instead of prisoners being rehabilitated, 14 have left the prison in a coffin,” said PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami in a press conference. 

This comes after Alex Dalli suspended himself from his role as prison director just a few moments before.

The PN is urging the Minister to have the decency to shoulder the responsibility for what has happened.

Fenech Adami also directly addressed Prime Minister Robert Abela, to make sure that the Minister resigns following today.

The Nationalist Party also made reference to the measures that the party had brought forward with regard to prison reform, stressing that these need to be acknowledged, now more than ever.

“This is the effect of a culture of impunity on our country,” said Fenech Adami.

Arun Jose, a 35-year-old Indian national, is the inmate who committed suicide inside Corradino Correctional Facility earlier this morning.

