Time For Tacos! These 12 Amazing Places Are The Talk Of Town

It’s international taco day, and if there is any comfort food that we could feast on forever, it’s got to be tacos. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best taco places in Malta, that will help you sink your teeth into delicious Mexican treats on the island. Even if tacos aren’t your thing, don’t you worry. These places have many more Mexican and international dishes, so there’s comfort food for everyone.

1. La Vida – Bar de Tapas There is plenty of choice at La Vida, where you order several small tapas instead of one large dish. And the tapas are to die for, so do not miss out – though we understand everything else is overly tempting, too.

2. NOVI Bar NOVI Bar is the place to go for American classics, and their version of Tex-Mex tacos is no exception. Made from scratch and with a wide range of sauces, nothing is more satisfying than the mouthwatering tacos at NOVI.

3. Wings ‘n Tings If you’re looking for super delicious and sustainable tacos, you simply must go to Wings ‘n Tings. Their small, seasonal menu is filled with greatness, and their tacos are nothing less than wholesome. When in season, go for the local fish or calamari tacos!

4. El Traco One of Malta’s hottest food trucks, El Traco offers the freshest California-style tacos. These, unlike the traditional Mexican tacos, are flour-based instead of corn-based, and it’s absolutely worth a try. Stuffed with your favourite fillings, of course!

5. Mr. Tacos If you’re looking for fully-loaded tacos, Mr. Tacos has your back. With the tastiest ingredients, these tacos will fulfil all of your cravings.

6. Avotaco This Ta’ Xbiex classic deserves an honorary mention. Avotaco hands down serves some of the best tacos on the island, until proven otherwise. Besides beef, pork and chicken tacos, vegetarians and vegans can opt for delicious veggie options too.

7. Talbot and Bons Wholesome and genuine, Talbot and Bons promises the most nourishing meals. Enjoy an evening at this cosy restaurant and munch on their pulled pork, Bolognese or vegetarian tacos.

8. NomNom Friendly on your pockets but more than spicy on the stomach, NomNom serves some delicious soft shell tacos at just €5,95 per set of three. Call that comfort food!

9. Bianca’s Based on The Strand, Bianca’s is your go-to stop for burgers and tapas – but their tacos are a mean deal, too. From beef and pulled pork to chicken fajita and chilli con carne, Bianca’s tacos will leave you wanting more. Vegan-friendly options are available.

10. Cafe Cuba Opt for Tacos di Carne with grilled beef flank strips or Tacos el Pastor, with slow-cooked shoulder of pork. For the veggies, go for the corn tacos with mushroom sautéed in a garlic, chipotle and lemon juice mix. Delicious!

11. La Casa del Tacos Simple and savoury, La Casa del Tacos serves classic tacos for those late nights or hungry hangovers.

12. Amigos With 12 different flavours, Amigos proudly takes the 12th place. They’ve got all the tacos you can imagine and more. From New York Pepperoni to Crispy Bacon, Amigos doesn’t shy away from more Tex than Mex – and we love it.

Whether you love a crunchy crust or a soft shell taco, there’s tacos for every single taco-lover in Malta. Where will you get your next tacos?