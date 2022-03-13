‘Can You Imagine PN Leading While A War Is Going On In Europe?’ Robert Abela Asks Rally 

Prime Minister Robert Abela warned his supporters that Malta will be in for a rough time under a PN administration given the wave of uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This is a more important choice than ever,” Abela insisted at a rally at the Fosos, 13 days before the general election.

“We’re emerging from the pandemic into a world that is facing a new wave of uncertainty and instability and the need for a stable government has never been greater.”

“While we have presented a single manifesto with 1,000 costed and clear proposals, the Opposition has published five or six versions, which shows how incompetent and disorganised they are and that they aren’t yet ready to govern.”