‘Can You Imagine PN Leading While A War Is Going On In Europe?’ Robert Abela Asks Rally
Prime Minister Robert Abela warned his supporters that Malta will be in for a rough time under a PN administration given the wave of uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“This is a more important choice than ever,” Abela insisted at a rally at the Fosos, 13 days before the general election.
“We’re emerging from the pandemic into a world that is facing a new wave of uncertainty and instability and the need for a stable government has never been greater.”
“While we have presented a single manifesto with 1,000 costed and clear proposals, the Opposition has published five or six versions, which shows how incompetent and disorganised they are and that they aren’t yet ready to govern.”
“Can you imagine them leading the country through the pandemic and in this time of global tension with a war in Europe?”
Abela warned that a PN government will add fresh burdens to thousands of people, “rendering homeless” thousands of people who benefit from pre-1995 rent conditions and ending the popular tax refund cheque scheme.
“Bernard Grech described the tax refund as politics of gimmicks and said those of a certain income shouldn’t receive tax credits.”
“Remember how [former Prime Minister] Lawrence Gonzi had taxed those on the minimum wage. Grech now wants the cheques, that you will start receiving in your mail as of tomorrow, to stop. We will not only keep the cheques but expand the tax bands too.”
