Carmel Cacopardo To Step Down As ADPD Leader: ‘Not In Party’s Interests For Me To Stay On’

Carmel Cacopardo has announced his intention to step down as ADPD leader, paving the way for regeneration at the top of Malta’s green party.

“I am now 66 years old and I don’t think it’s in the party’s interest for me to stay on as leader for much longer,” Cacopardo wrote in a blog post.

“I have informed my colleagues that they must find a new leader. I won’t just pack up and leave as doing so will be harmful but now is the time for someone to take my place and continue building on the work we did together.”

“I will help out as much as I can, not only in the transition to a new leadership but also in the work that must continue. I still have energy left in the tank. I am proud that we got to this stage, I thank the 4,747 voters who gave us their trust and we look to the future with a sense of satisfaction.”