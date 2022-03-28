Carmel Cacopardo To Step Down As ADPD Leader: ‘Not In Party’s Interests For Me To Stay On’
Carmel Cacopardo has announced his intention to step down as ADPD leader, paving the way for regeneration at the top of Malta’s green party.
“I am now 66 years old and I don’t think it’s in the party’s interest for me to stay on as leader for much longer,” Cacopardo wrote in a blog post.
“I have informed my colleagues that they must find a new leader. I won’t just pack up and leave as doing so will be harmful but now is the time for someone to take my place and continue building on the work we did together.”
“I will help out as much as I can, not only in the transition to a new leadership but also in the work that must continue. I still have energy left in the tank. I am proud that we got to this stage, I thank the 4,747 voters who gave us their trust and we look to the future with a sense of satisfaction.”
ADPD received 4,747 votes at the general election in what was the first election since Alternattiva Demokratika and Partit Demokratika merged into a single party.
The green party practically doubled the votes it won in 2017 and registered its second best electoral performance ever, behind only 2013, when it won 5,506 votes under Michael Briguglio’s leadership.
“The election was a positive experience as we managed to regain a large chunk of the votes we had lost at the 2017 election,” Cacopardo said today.
“I am very pleased that we reached our target to reach a quota on a national level and we can now move on to the next phase of our campaign, the fight for true proportionality, which the law reserves exclusively for PL and PN.”
“As announced, we will contest the election results this week on the grounds that the proportionality and gender balance mechanisms are discriminatory. The fact that we obtained a quota on a national level strengthens and lends credibility to our arguments.”
He also criticised the Electoral Commission for its behaviour throughout the campaign, recounting an argument he had with them yesterday after they refused to provide ADPD with a copy of the full results, including counts and voting inheritance.
