Election Boycott By PL Voters Could Be ‘Larger Than We Suspect’, Labour MEP Warns

Labour MEP and former Prime Minister Alfred Sant has warned that a significant chunk of traditional PL voters could boycott the upcoming general election.

“While the numbers won’t be large enough to change the election result, there will be some PL-leaning voters who will either not vote at all or spoil their vote, and this number could be larger than we suspect or than what the surveys are indicating,” Sant said last night.

Political surveys have consistently indicted that the Labour Party is on course for another large victory on 26th March but the predicted gap between the parties over the course of the campaign has constantly oscillated.

Two surveys were published today, with one carried out by statistician Vincent Marmara for It-Torċa forecasting a 39,000 vote gap and one by MaltaToday placing the difference at 26,000 votes.