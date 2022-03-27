Breaking: Labour Party Wins General Election

​​The Labour Party has won the general election, with forecasts predicting a significant majority over the Nationalist Party.

The Naxxar Counting hall has already erupted into cheers with party delegates widely celebrating the victory. The official result, which will include the entire list of elected MPs, will be announced either later today or early Monday morning.

Voter turnout was at 85.50%, down from 92% in 2017. It’s the lowest since 1955.

This is the Labour Party’s third consecutive general election win since 2013. However, this is Robert Abela’s first one as party leader and Prime Minister and the first following Joseph Muscat’s resignation in 2019.

The Nationalist Party, as per party statute, will now call a leadership election. It remains to be seen whether anyone will contest against Bernard Grech, who said he would stay on as leader regardless of the result when asked about during the campaign.

